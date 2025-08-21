MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on MediWound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediWound has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.68). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 96.71% and a negative net margin of 142.18%.The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Research analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MediWound by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

