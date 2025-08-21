Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

