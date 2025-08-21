Zacks Research Upgrades McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) to Hold

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut McGraw Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McGraw Hill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

McGraw Hill Stock Performance

McGraw Hill Company Profile

Shares of MH stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. McGraw Hill has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $17.25.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

