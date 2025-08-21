Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Stock Holdings Lifted by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.0%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $132.6740 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

