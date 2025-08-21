Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,454 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Two Star Manager LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 9.9% in the first quarter. Two Star Manager LLC now owns 45,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 40.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 206,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.92.

Workday Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $227.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $243.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%.Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

