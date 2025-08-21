Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,018,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,910,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094,168 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0%

CNQ stock opened at $29.5950 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4269 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

