94,564 Shares in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 222.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GSK by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GSK opened at $40.0570 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

