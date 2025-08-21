Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $235,000 Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $109,988,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.86.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

INTU stock opened at $699.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $760.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

