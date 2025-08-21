Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 2,682 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $394.36 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

