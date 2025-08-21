JT Stratford LLC Makes New Investment in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF $XOVR

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. JT Stratford LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF alerts:

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Price Performance

Shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

About ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.