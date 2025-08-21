Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 682.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,647,000 after buying an additional 124,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

PCOR opened at $64.5650 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $581,412.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,097 shares in the company, valued at $83,510,458.92. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,390 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,525. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,755 shares of company stock worth $42,406,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.