Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 88,533 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.5560 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

