Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.36 Million Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 78.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CDW stock opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.