Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 124,891 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 19,453.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,891 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $15.7260 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director William Jameson Mcfadden bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 532,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,493.92. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George E. Deese purchased 6,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,031.60. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.