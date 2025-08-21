RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $259,000 Position in State Street Corporation $STT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $111.7460 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.