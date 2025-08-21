RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.