MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 405.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MongoDB by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.