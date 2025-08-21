RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,562,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:A opened at $118.9710 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

