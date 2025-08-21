107,418 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. $RPD Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.17% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rapid7 by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,255,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,518,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Down 4.1%

Rapid7 stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,518,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,585,521.04. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $27.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

