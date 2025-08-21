Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tavia Acquisition Corp. $TAVI

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the quarter. Tavia Acquisition comprises approximately 1.8% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tavia Acquisition were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tavia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Tavia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tavia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Tavia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tavia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000.

NASDAQ:TAVI opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26.

About Tavia Acquisition

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

