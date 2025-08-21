KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) CEO Sells $12,188.88 in Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald Totton sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $12,188.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,240.43. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $2.16 on Thursday. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

