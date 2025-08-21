OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 231.64% and a negative net margin of 90.18%.

OLB Group Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OLB opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.12. OLB Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLB Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

