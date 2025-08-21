I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

I-Mab Stock Performance

IMAB opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

An institutional investor recently raised its position in I-Mab stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) by 147.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of I-Mab worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

