Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Announces Earnings Results

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 160.71% and a negative net margin of 54,380.62%.The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFAI stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

