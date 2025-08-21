NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.59 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $2.59, Zacks reports.

NuCana Stock Down 12.6%

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $1,892.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded NuCana to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,000.00.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Featured Articles

