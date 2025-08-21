Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands $COLAU

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands (NASDAQ:COLAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands accounts for about 1.3% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands Trading Up 2.7%
COLAU stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.75.
Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands Company Profile
