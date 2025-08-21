Mary Padbury Acquires 75 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Mary Padbury acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$168.39 per share, with a total value of A$12,629.03.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 28th will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.74%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

