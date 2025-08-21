What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Metagenomi Q3 Earnings?

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metagenomi in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metagenomi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Metagenomi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of MGX stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.12. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 257.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Metagenomi by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Metagenomi by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Metagenomi by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

