Analysts Offer Predictions for Unusual Machines Q3 Earnings

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unusual Machines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Unusual Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unusual Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Unusual Machines stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 23.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Unusual Machines has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMAC. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unusual Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unusual Machines by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,020 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the second quarter valued at about $166,000.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

