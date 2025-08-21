Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3%

IFF opened at $66.0550 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

