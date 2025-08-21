The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAIN. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 412,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

