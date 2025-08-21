Q3 EPS Estimates for Xeris Biopharma Decreased by Analyst

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $837,200. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcculloch purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,602.30. This represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

