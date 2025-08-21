HC Wainwright Expects Increased Earnings for Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 3.3%

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.8332 and a 12 month high of $5.3899.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.