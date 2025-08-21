Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $680.7060 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $733.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,205 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,366. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

