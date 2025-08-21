Q3 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Cut by Noble Financial

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

IPO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital set a C$18.00 price target on InPlay Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$11.33.

Shares of IPO opened at C$10.96 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.54 and a 12 month high of C$13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$984.84 million, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,014.0%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.93%.

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

