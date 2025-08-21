What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for EWBC Q3 Earnings?

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EWBC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EWBC opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.