Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Major Shareholder Sells 3,592,357 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Silversmith Partners Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $18,213,249.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,623,678.79. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.The firm had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,767,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,140 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,932,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,455,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

