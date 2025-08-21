Q3 EPS Estimates for DeFi Technologies Cut by HC Wainwright

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DeFi Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 109.68% and a net margin of 43.38%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEFT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DeFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEFT

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DeFi Technologies stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85. DeFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $712.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 3.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.