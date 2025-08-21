HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 7th. This is a 64.1% increase from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

HUB24 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get HUB24 alerts:

About HUB24

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.