HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 7th. This is a 64.1% increase from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
HUB24 Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.
About HUB24
