B. Riley Issues Optimistic Forecast for CompoSecure Earnings

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for CompoSecure in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMPO. Benchmark boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. CompoSecure has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $19.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 532,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 82.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 28,281 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 759,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,445.86. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,882,295.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 779,062 shares in the company, valued at $15,082,640.32. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

