Q3 Earnings Forecast for CBRE Group Issued By Zacks Research

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBRE Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $160.8330 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CBRE Group by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,984,000 after purchasing an additional 991,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

