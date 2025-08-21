Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.

Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $433.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.84. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.