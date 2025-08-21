Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 3.1% increase from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Mercury NZ Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Mercury NZ
