Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 3.1% increase from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Other segments. It operates 9 hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; 6 wind plants; and 5 geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

