SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This is a 20.0% increase from SRG Global’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
SRG Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $860.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14.
SRG Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SRG Global
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.