Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) to Issue $0.13 Final Dividend

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 307.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.86 and a quick ratio of 210.68.
About Deterra Royalties
