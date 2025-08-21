StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Plans $0.19 Dividend

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.

StarHub Price Performance

StarHub stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. StarHub has a twelve month low of $8.3250 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

