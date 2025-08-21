StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Plans $0.19 Dividend

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.
StarHub Price Performance
StarHub stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. StarHub has a twelve month low of $8.3250 and a twelve month high of $9.86.
About StarHub
