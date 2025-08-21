Shore Capital Raises Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Shore Capital from GBX 2,630 to GBX 2,900 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genus from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,725.

LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,705.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,289.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,015.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 1,424 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,760.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

