Short Interest in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expands By 50.6%

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 607,400 shares, anincreaseof50.6% from the July 15th total of 403,300 shares. Currently,1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 309,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently,1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $141.56. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,237.76. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in FirstCash by 5,338.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 135,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.