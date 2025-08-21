Short Interest in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Rises By 53.1%

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 354,800 shares, anincreaseof53.1% from the July 15th total of 231,700 shares. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 892,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 892,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHK opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 94,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

