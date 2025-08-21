Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 282 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.71% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.
Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.
Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations.
